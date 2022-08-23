The foundation of Stephanie Coontz’ editorial, “American history is a parade of horrors – and also heroes,” is based on the left’s misleading narratives. The first is that state legislatures are trying to limit free speech. That’s simply not true. Legislatures and parents around the country are attempting to focus education on teaching instead of the woke activism that is flooding our schools and being pushed on our children.

California is now working on a new math curriculum. The proposed curriculum repeatedly recommends “A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction, Dismantling Racism in Math Instruction” as a teaching aid. The first paragraph of that manual says, “The framework for deconstructing racism in mathematics offers essential characteristics of antiracist math educators and critical approaches to dismantling white supremacy in math classrooms by making visible the toxic characteristics of white supremacy culture with respect to math.”

