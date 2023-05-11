On March 7, Minnesota became the 19th state to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. Minnesota’s governor, Tim Walz, noted at the signing that preventing immigrants from receiving driver’s licenses had been meant as a public safety measure. But it never worked out that way. Instead, the measure had backfired. The governor argued that it “caused great personal harm, great community harm, and great economic harm,” to the state.

Our new research suggests that Governor Walz and the 18 other states are onto something — allowing immigrants to earn driver’s licenses regardless of their legal status improves road safety for everyone.

