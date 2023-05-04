On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that could well advance two long-term conservative causes: the war on government and the parallel war on science.

The court accepted Loper Bright Enterprises vs. Raimondo, an innocent-looking case involving herring fishermen and the requirement by the National Marine Fisheries Service that they pay the salaries of government monitors to ensure compliance with regulations that protect overfished and endangered species.

Recommended for you