I watched the Twin Towers collapse on a tiny television in my English classroom at The Park School in Baltimore County. I was 17. I called military recruiters that week.
Like so many Americans, that day triggered a lifetime of pursuing service for the common good. I felt that shared desire to serve in my high school classroom and have continued to feel that same pull to service on Sept. 11th ever since.
In response to my outreach to military recruiters, my parents persuaded me to anchor my pursuit of service in education. Determined to understand the roots of the attacks, I went to college to study Arabic and Middle East history.
On Sept. 11, 2006, I was in Syria, teaching English to Iraqi refugees. From Damascus, I saw how poorly the war was being managed in Baghdad. I could also see that if we got it wrong in Iraq, the violence would spill over into Syria and elsewhere. That experience led me to join the U.S. Army when I returned home.
By Sept. 11, 2010, I was in Afghanistan, serving in the Army Rangers on the first of my four combat deployments there. We tracked and captured leaders of al-Qaeda, the Taliban and other terror groups.
My military service, especially in Afghanistan, showed me what is possible when Americans from different walks of life join together in service to tackle shared problems. Our different experiences, when fused, yielded better ideas. It was our job to run toward problems _ a value shared by Army Rangers as well as alums of civilian national service programs like Habitat for Humanity, Teach for America and Public Allies.
On Sept. 11, 2011, some of my fellow Rangers and I participated in an on-field ceremony before the Baltimore Ravens routed the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener in Baltimore. For a few brief hours, the sense of shared purpose in the stadium felt like the national unity in the months following the 9/11 attacks. One of my Rangers requested to reenlist right then and there in the stadium.