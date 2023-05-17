When Special Counsel Bob Mueller, probing Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election by helping Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, completed his report, he sent it to Attorney General Bill Barr on March 22, 2019, a Friday. Two days later, Barr issued his own four-page summary of the report, which radically distorted and twisted Mueller’s work, over Mueller’s repeated objections.

It wasn’t until almost a month later, on April 19, following a lengthy press conference, that Barr published Mueller’s report and everyone saw that Barr had blatantly and intentionally mischaracterized Mueller’s findings to undermine the truth that Putin’s spies had meddled in our democratic process to try to aid Trump.

