Voters may be asking the wrong questions about Measure A, the ballot measure to fund public safety and other critical programs and services in Sutter County. The question of whether it is the perfect solution isn’t as important as the question of what happens if there is no solution.

The director of a large organization involved in thinning the forest in the Yuba River watershed above Bullards Bar Reservoir said recently there would be no effort at all to reduce the risk of a major conflagration if the numerous groups involved in the effort each waited to find the “perfect solution.” To accomplish anything, each of the organizations had to set aside some of their principles, and to trust each other. The risk to the communities in the watershed exists now. There is no time to allow “perfect” to stand in the way of “good.” 

