Voters may be asking the wrong questions about Measure A, the ballot measure to fund public safety and other critical programs and services in Sutter County. The question of whether it is the perfect solution isn’t as important as the question of what happens if there is no solution.
The director of a large organization involved in thinning the forest in the Yuba River watershed above Bullards Bar Reservoir said recently there would be no effort at all to reduce the risk of a major conflagration if the numerous groups involved in the effort each waited to find the “perfect solution.” To accomplish anything, each of the organizations had to set aside some of their principles, and to trust each other. The risk to the communities in the watershed exists now. There is no time to allow “perfect” to stand in the way of “good.”
The same is true for Measure A. It is a good solution to the pressing concern that there is not enough local revenue in Sutter County’s budget now and into the immediate future to sustain existing levels of county services, including sheriff’s patrols, dispatchers, jailers, prosecutors, and probation officers to supervise released criminals.
Is it the “perfect” solution?
Not everyone thinks so. Some question the need for a one cent on the dollar increase in the local sales tax at all, suggesting instead closing the library and the museum to pay for public safety services. Some question the timing, suggesting the economy might improve in a year or two. Some say it should be a tax tied specifically to one purpose. Some ask who will guarantee the money goes where it is needed.
Almost no one, however, questions the need. Certainly not the five elected supervisors in Sutter County who courageously placed the question before voters, understanding there would be some backlash. And not a single Yuba City City Council member in the recent article detailing the extensive meetings between Sutter County and Yuba City about a possible tax-sharing agreement said there is not a need for this local revenue source, to benefit all of Sutter County.
I had the honor of being asked to participate as a community member on an ad hoc committee to examine Sutter County’s financial situation, and existing and potential future problems with staffing of public safety positions. We met several times, reviewed documents, and asked serious questions.
What an eye-opening experience.
With nearly 70% of Sutter County in a state or federal floodplain, with another 11% of the county comprised of the Sutter Buttes, and with most of the remaining 19% of the county being prime ag land, it is difficult, if not impossible, to find available land, much less the infrastructure, to recruit new industries with high paying jobs. That’s not only important for the job market, but for local tax generation to pay for the services we rely on.
The Sutter County Grand Jury found the fire department is badly underfunded and recommended a tax measure to support it. In the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department, more than half of their 36 deputy positions are unfilled. In dispatch, they are down to four dispatchers out of the 12 needed to cover every shift. It is so dire that firefighters are training as back up dispatchers.
Other agencies with sufficient local funding are poaching Sutter County public safety employees. Some jurisdictions are offering tens of thousands of dollars in signing bonuses. As one deputy pointed out at a recent Town Hall meeting in Sutter, it is a free agent market, just like baseball, and deputies and firefighters and dispatchers and jailers are free to do what’s best for their families and go with the highest paying organization. It’s an added plus that in most cases they don’t even have to move to a new location – all this competition is occurring within an hour’s drive.
The solution is not closing the library and museum, because it would generate only enough money to get the county through one budget cycle before it will have to consider cuts in public safety. The solution is not waiting for two years or more to ask the voters, because the need is immediate. The solution is not a public safety specific tax measure, because it requires a two-thirds vote (Measure A, a general tax measure, requires just a 50% plus one vote) to pass, and the needs go beyond public safety, including roads.
And as to who will guarantee the money goes to the right place?
That would be the people we have elected to represent us. Judge them by their deeds: in the past 10 years the Sutter County Board of Supervisors has increased annual allocations from the General Fund to public safety by more than 38%, while increasing allocations to all other General Fund annual department costs by less than 3%. That reflects our community’s priority for public safety over any other local government service.
It’s understandable to be hesitant about approving a local sales tax measure, even if voters in communities in almost every other county in the state have already approved such measures to meet similar challenges (every taxable item you buy in Roseville and Sacramento and anywhere in Yuba County, you pay a bit extra in sales tax to fund their services.). However, if you understand the need is there, and understand the consequences of not finding a solution to meet that need; if you understand that a fire station could be closed and deep cuts are almost certain in every department, including the sheriff’s department and other public safety departments if new local funding is not made available, perhaps it is easier to give a go ahead to a solution called Measure A and not wait for some magical “perfect” solution that may never come to be.
Please join me in voting Yes on Measure A. It is not necessarily a perfect solution, but it is the solution that is on the table for keeping Sutter County safe today and tomorrow.
Tom Walther is a retired U.S. Air Force officer, retired health care executive and community advocate.