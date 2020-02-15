How are local neighborhoods best represented on local government boards? By electing at-large board members who might work on behalf of the entire region? Or by electing representatives by districts, who might then bring issues specific to their neighborhoods to play on the board?
Yuba City Unified School District is the latest local government entity to take up the issue.
The board will discuss making a change at their March 10 (7 p.m.) meeting. They’re considering changing from an at-large system to trustee areas. One motivator is the California Voting Rights Act.
The worry is that at-large elections dilute the influence of minority voters. Doing so, willfully or unintentionally is illegal. Since the Act took effect in 2003, more than 250 public entities have moved away from at-large elections, it was reported. And lawsuits have expedited the shift -- a costly way to go about making a change.
You might want to attend the meeting and hear and participate in the discussion. You’ll want to watch how the districts are delineated -- what neighborhoods are represented how. And another problem recognized by anyone who’s watched small local government: electing trustees by district, in smaller governmental units, succeeds or fails with the availability of people willing to be candidates and serve on the board. Some small government elections are devoid of much of any competition.
There are some things to weigh in this issue.
Homeless bill has value to the area
Hopefully legislators around the state will see the value of a bill recently introduced by local Assemblyman James Gallagher.
Assembly Bill 2174 would make it easier for two or more contiguous counties to work together and establish multidisciplinary teams to address the pervasive issue of homelessness.
“Homelessness does not occur in a one-county vacuum, and counties must be able to work together to provide essential services,” he said in a press release earlier in the week.
Presently, it seems, there are barriers preventing full-scale joint projects. Yuba-Sutter may be near the lead, in some respects, for partnering on this and other issues.
It should be as easy as possible for counties to pool talent and resources and share information and services to combat the problem.
Easing the ability to partner with neighboring counties could mean a more efficient fight against homelessness and may accommodate some efficiencies and save some dollars.
Makes good sense.