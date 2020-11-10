Usually, we’d be quickening the pace this morning, making way through chores and projects to get downtown to watch one of the best small-town Veterans Day parades anywhere.
Unfortunately, those who ramrod the annual parade that boasts of entries galore and thousands of spectators along Marysville streets, decided it was best to forego the parade this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
We’re certainly not going to second-guess them. It is the type of event that could easily become a super-spreader of the virus – the crowds are always big enough that staying six feet from everyone outside your own household would be impossible.
We’ll have to make do. And there must be a thousand ways to honor veterans on Veterans Day. Here are a few ideas:
– Take just a single minute … maybe at 11 a.m. (the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month…) and be quiet. Just meditate one minute on what you’ve gained because millions have served in the military, at home and abroad, in peace and in war. Think what they went through for the good of the country.
– Make time to visit the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors. It’s a wonderful tribute to veterans. The museum displays thousands of pieces of memorabilia – most donated by area veterans. It was founded as a way to honor Vietnam veterans, but recognizes and represents veterans of all U.S. wars.
The Museum will be open today, Veterans Day, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available for all that attend. The museum is located at 5865 A Road, Marysville. Admission is free, but please consider making a donation. Make it a good one. This museum needs to thrive.
The museum will also be open most Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, go to the website: https://www.museumoftheforgottenwarriors.org/.
– Flat out tell a veteran how much you appreciate them … a friend, a sibling, a parent, someone new you meet.
Then follow up on that by acting like a good American citizen – how we act communicates how much we appreciate the sacrifice.
Thanks, veterans. Our good country and good life is all due to you.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal-Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.