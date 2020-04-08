We predict that facial coverings will soon evolve into this era’s pivotal fashion statement. We’re envisioning a whole new medium for style and bling.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended we all start wearing cloth face coverings when leaving our homes and going to public settings where strict social distancing is difficult to maintain.
“So it doesn’t matter if you go to the store, if you go to the bank, if you go to work, they are recommending some form of facial covering,” said Dr. Phuong Luu, Bi-County Health officer.
The CDC recommendation was for cloth coverings made from household items; they suggested that surgical masks and N-95 masks be reserved for medical professionals working directly with patients (the Yuba-Sutter Health Department is accepting donations of face coverings for health care workers on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Yuba County Government center at 915 Eighth St., Marysville).
Health officials now say simple cloth face coverings could help slow down the spread of the virus. They might be particularly helpful when people have the virus but don’t know it ... to keep them from transmitting the virus to others.
Wearing face coverings is not a replacement for staying home as much as possible, social distancing, or washing hands and not touching your face, Luu said.
There are a number of “how-to” pages and videos online; search for facial coverings or masks.
*
Just a note that Yuba-Sutter’s rate of testing for the coronavirus seems to be just over 4 per 1,000 population, if we’re reading things correctly – a population of about 173,000 and some 835 tests given so far.
The California statewide rate is about 2 per 1,000 population.
We don’t know what conclusions can be drawn from that, except that as rural as we are, it doesn’t seem to be handicapping us compared to the rest of state.
We have the feeling that we still need to do a lot more testing ... or at least screening (numbers are not available for the screening done to determine if testing is called for).
*
Kudos to Giant Rock, a local recycling business that not a lot of us had been aware of. Roger Hsu and Glen Ge, owners of the business located at the Yuba County Airport, decided to help out Yuba-Sutter by using their connections in China. They were able to purchase thousands of safety masks from an overseas manufacturer and paid to have the supply flown into Los Angeles and then transported to Yuba-Sutter.
They donated 7,000 masks in total – they dropped off 2,000 to Adventist Health/Rideout earlier this week; the rest went to Bi-County Health officer Dr. Phuong Luu’s office to be distributed as needed.
The hospital and local health officials have been scrounging to build up a supply of personal protective equipment for fear that a surge in patients infected by the virus could swamp local facilities and run us out of supplies.
Never underestimate the resourcefulness of small businesses whose owners and operators are bent on helping out their communities.
*
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal–Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.