Maybe we should think of it as a war -- us against the virus.
If it were a war, we would be setting a national moment of silence, prayer, meditation to mark the more than 100,000 casualties on our side. Our fellow Americans.
Flags were ordered at half-staff over the weekend before Memorial Day. But it feels like we’ve missed the point.
More than 100,000 souls. Lost. Leaving behind hundreds of thousands of mourners. Accompanied by hundreds of thousands of those who were sick and recovered. And the millions and millions affected by the pandemic in some striking ways.
In the wake of all that, there’s this malarkey going on -- people pretending that they can tell what political party you belong to by whether or not you wear a protective mask.
Please.
No matter how you stand on the matter, there’s plenty of fodder for an argument for continuation of some restrictions and continued observance of basics for fighting the virus -- distancing, masks, hygiene.
No matter how you stand on the matter, there’s plenty of fodder for an argument that the governor got too far out ahead of those he was trying to lead, that an urban/country divide was fostered, that severe restrictions might be as devastating as the pandemic.
But no matter how you stand on the issues, there’s just no reason to disrespect fellow citizens who have all been affected somehow by the disease. Making this into a matter of constitutional rights and partisan politics … we should rise above all that.
If you dissent, from either side, please make good arguments, not poor excuses.