Candidates submitted documents recently outlining campaign finances for Jan. 19 through 15.
Sutter County candidates – eight of them for three seats on the county board of supervisors – raised more than $113,000 and spent more than $143,000. (They spent more than $100,000 above what candidates in Yuba County spent, even though there are fewer candidates.)
In Yuba County there are 11 candidates for five seats and they raised $25,718 and spent $40,060.
Clearly, the candidates are engaged. These elections are important to them. They're important to all the people and organizations backing candidates, too.
In the meantime, from our story in the Feb. 27 edition, you can see how much we pay for these positions – in other words the monetary value voters are doling out with their ballots (or by not voting):
– The contested judgeship in Yuba County will pay somewhere north of $200,000.
– The Assembly seat up for election pays $110,000-plus.
– The Yuba County supervisor positions being contested pay somewhere north of $75,000 (including benefits). They get another $14,000-plus for serving on the water agency board.
– Sutter County supervisor positions will pay $35,000-plus.
– An at-large seat on the water agency will pay up to around $30,000-plus, including benefits.
There are no uncontested seats. That's not always the case. For whatever reason, and it's not likely the money, there are lots of candidates who feel it's important for them to become involved and help decide the community's future.
Serious candidates have been putting in the miles knocking on doors, putting up signs, making their ways to forums and debates. It seems like it's been a more grueling campaign season than many – most of the campaigning done in dignified fashion, with some dirt dug only here and there. It happens.
What's not happening as much as we'd like to see is voting.
The number of mailed ballots received by clerks is less than suspected. Who knows why? It probably has something to do with the primary date being moved way ahead of normal this cycle.
Whatever the reason, the countdown has begun. Your vote is important. Please participate in your democracy. If you're unsure of how to vote, read up in the directions pamphlet you received with your ballot, or go online to the county elections page, or call the clerk's office.
We need everyone to pitch in.