Finally! Renovations are almost done at Casa de Esperanza’s Sutter County shelter and headquarters. It was damaged by fire four years ago and has been unusable since that time.
We’re glad that staff members have the keys in their hands. It was reported recently that final preparations are underway. Casa’s Marsha Krouse-Taylor, executive director, said they hope to be moved in by mid-June.
In April 2016, a fire damaged portions of the facility’s first and second floor as well as the roof. The organization that provides shelter and services to victims of abuse has been working in temporary quarters (thanks to Adventist Health/Rideout) since then, as wrangling among county officials and insurance providers consumed precious time.
“I didn’t realize how unsettled I really was these past several years until I walked back in and saw all the work that has been done,” Krouse-Taylor said.
It’s a homecoming to a place we wish we didn’t need to have. But we do need it – data clearly indicates it’s vital.
Keep a few things in mind:
– Whenever we tally things up (and we do once in a while), we consistently find that about a third of local felony arrests reported in the Appeal are connected in some way to domestic violence. It’s not going down, that we see.
– The design of the facility as renovated means the loss of two dozen beds. If only the number of domestic violence cases was halved; but that’s not the case. .
If the Casa people are happy with the new facility, we’re happy. But we just want to urge county officials and supporters to keep the institution at the top of their minds. At some point, a larger facility will be needed (already is).
– In the meantime, all of us should keep in mind that Casa can always use community support in procuring furnishings and supplies for the renovated shelter. To find out about helping, visit their Facebook page (CasadeEsperanzaNorCal) or call 674-5400.
