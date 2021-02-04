We like that the Yuba City City Council undertook a national search for someone qualified and apt to be a successful city manager. We like that, in the end, they picked someone who has lived here and has very strong ties.
According to our report, the selection capped an extensive nationwide recruitment and selection process that considered more than 100 candidates. William “Dave” Vaughn was tapped to take the city manager position -- for all intents and purposes, he’s a local.
Vaughn said he’s looking forward to coming back to the Yuba-Sutter area, where he lived for years while working in management for Recology. He still owns a home here, it was reported.
Does he have the government experience a successful city manager should have? He’s got a good staff with government experience and through his role at Recology, he’s had experience with, if not in, government. Mostly, he’s someone with extensive team leadership experience.
And he is, for all intents and purposes, a local who has an investment in the local community and whose family will profit from local success.
“The City Council desired to find a proven and professional leader who could connect, communicate and engage with the city staff and the citizens we serve,” said Mayor Marc Boomgaarden. “It was also important that we choose a city manager who could connect and collaborate with both our public and private sector partners in the city and our region.”
Vaughn comes on board in the midst of trying times and faces a full slate of ongoing challenges. With the network of local leaders he’s developed over his years here and his business experience, he should fare well.
We wish him all the best.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal-Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.