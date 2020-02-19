You immediately recognize that people in some positions carry weight on their shoulders, bear a lot of responsibility, come frequently to the edge of the cliff -- a police officer, a soldier, a surgeon, a judge, a fire chief ...
Sometimes it’s less apparent -- you may not stop to think about how much of a load a person carries until you sit back and review it a little.
Water issues in the West are tough. Being responsible for massive infrastructure, like dams and powerhouses ... that’s some pressure. Dealing with both pro-environment groups and pro-farming (and pro- or anti- any number of other things) could be wearing. Worrying about controlling reservoirs and river flows to prevent devastating floods could be worrisome. Dealing with miles of documents concerning regulations, relicensing, safety, contracts, and more regulations -- that’s got to wear you down a bit, too.
He’s dealt with all that, and we’d just like to congratulate Curt Aikens, general manager of the Yuba Water Agency, for a long and successful career as this area’s premier water person.
As a story in the Wednesday issue reported, he worked with local, state and federal partners on some $600 million worth of local levee improvements; played a lead role in the Yuba River Accord; oversaw the turnover of hydropower facilities from Pacific Gas and Electric and organized the agency to manage the facilities.
Aikens, 64, formally announced his retirement this week. He’ll remain with the agency until January, but will step away in a few months from the manager’s position and work on special projects. His replacement, Willie Whittlesey, steps into the role in July.
“There is a lot of work that goes into being the general manager, a lot of challenges and a lot of rewards,” Aikens said in the article “I’ve had my fair share of that, and it’s time to move onto other things.”
He joined the agency in 1998 and was named general manager in 2001. Personnel numbered 20 at the beginning of his tenure, 75 at the end -- much of that growth made in order to handle the demands of the power generation business the agency took over in 2016. That operation has been generating 10s of millions of dollars in revenue since -- money that can be used in water-related projects in Yuba County.
The agency has come far, improving the levee system to protect us from flooding, taking measures to improve groundwater conditions, supply our communities with water, doing its part at repairing some of the ecosystem in this area that was badly treated since the beginning of the Gold Rush, and lately being involved in forest health and management, education, economic develop and more.
Aikens said how proud he is of the agency and all its accomplished. He deserves to be.
