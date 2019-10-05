The Marysville City Council made the right decision in their 4-1 vote last week to deny a request to authorize the privately-funded repair and testing of the Yuba River/Ellis Lake pump facility.
The folks behind the proposal are appreciated as fine community supporters. But as it turns out, the Yuba Water Agency will take up the task of testing the pump that was once used to circulate river water into the now brackish lake, keeping the water clear and fresh. The agency has the resources at hand to handle the testing and to follow through, we hope, with solutions that will meet river/water regulations.
This is no small thing, the freshening of Ellis Lake. If it’s been awhile since you walked around the lake, take a detour and drive down there, park, get out and walk, and survey it from one end of the lake to the other. It’s not a fancy little gold fish pond ... it’s a fairly sizable body of water for a small town to take care of.
It needs to be dealt with by the city and the city needs the help of the agency.
The best thing to come out of the motion before the council last week, was that it keeps the issue percolating through the community ... we’re not only complaining about the stink of the lake, but there is actual discussion and research into what can be done. Council member Bill Simmons (the dissenting vote) and friends, we hope, will keep the issue churning.
Some folks believe the best way to deal with the problem is to get rid of the problem -- drain the lake, fill it in, plant grass. That can’t happen. We need to fix it.
