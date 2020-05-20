One of the more regrettable realities of living through a pandemic is the cancellation of so many meaningful events, chief among them most of the in-person Memorial Day services and programs honoring the fallen -- men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country -- which would normally be played out this upcoming long weekend.
They deserve to be honored. Their survivors deserve to see their loved ones honored. And all Americans need the day of remembrance to keep fresh in their minds at what cost we’ve preserved the United States and the liberties it stands for.
We’re going to defer here to words sent to us from Michael J. Kuznik, state commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of California:
“While you may not be attending a parade or celebrating with family and friends, there are still many ways that we can pay tribute to our country’s fallen heroes. I encourage you to don your patriotic gear, fly your American flag at half-staff, take a moment to reflect on the freedoms and liberties you enjoy and give thanks to those who sacrificed their lives to protect them. Share your gratitude via social media, helping others to remember why we should all continue to be grateful for our great nation.
“The National Moment of Remembrance is also scheduled for 3 p.m. local time each Memorial Day and presents a chance for all Americans to commemorate the fallen by pausing for a minute to remember those who so humbly gave their lives for the betterment of our country.
“During these trying times, do your best to remind yourself that you are not stuck at home, you are safe at home.”
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal-Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.