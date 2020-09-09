Let’s try to not let the urgency of the times outflank logic.
A fire spreading through our foothills sends thousands to evacuation centers. Here we are with people again relying on their neighbors to help them out. We’ve been through this ... recently. Just three years ago the Cascade Fire killed four people in the foothills around the area that is now burning again. Just a couple years ago was the Paradise tragedy. Who will ever forget that?
We were able to throw resources together to help in any number of ways. We couldn’t make victims whole again, but we could help without question.
But what happens when the realities of a fire threat meet up with the realities of a pandemic?
There are folks out there, whether in positions of authority or not, who are encouraging some businesses – restaurants, especially – to open for inside business. According to the state’s outline, those businesses should not be opening; not until we bring down the rate of new COVID-19 cases. We would be weeks away from that goal.
But it’s hard to breathe outside; the sky is filled with flying ash, it’s nasty. People who need food should be able to go inside, it’s argued. Business owners should do what they think is right.
You help out as well as you can in these situations. We’re just suggesting that you don’t take this as an excuse to set aside the tenets experts cite to help bring the virus under control. If you have it within your means, double down on masks, sanitizing, washing, distancing ...
Fire victims need our help. What evacuees and fire victims don’t need is to be infected.
