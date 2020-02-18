Speculating for the cause of preparing the infamous B Street property for development didn’t work. Holding onto the property and slowly paying off the bond obligation for more than a decade didn’t do much good, either.
But maybe the city of Marysville finally will be able to move ahead with deciding what the vacant space would best be utilized for and then, one way or another, successfully marketing it and seeing that the development is realized.
Back in 2006, it seemed some developers were interested in the five-acre space along B Street in Marysville. The city purchased land, consolidating tracts to make it easier for those elusive developers ... who backed completely out as the Great Recession hit us.
So the city has been stuck with the property and the bond service ever since. Any attempt at a discussion about what could be done with the property was met with a roll of the eyes.
Last year, the city hired a consulting firm to analyze the best use of the land and assess the market. That outfit came back to the Council with three potential uses for the land, taking into account the market, the location, how it’s zoned (half manufacturing and half commercial), etc.
The council was to discuss the report at last night’s meeting. As of the time this piece was written, we’re not sure if the council made any sort of decision. And we didn’t have a real sense about how the council might move ... but we did have the sense that the council finally feels something might be possible.
Council members have been stuck with this albatross for years; now they’re looking at it as a possible opportunity. Maybe a shift in attitude is what it will take to make something of it.
The options, as reported Tuesday:
– Multi-family housing development.
– A mix of multi-family housing and retail.
– An industrial development “with some sort of cannabis business park at the site.”
Industrial and commercial development brings more revenue to a city than residential development. But then again, one of the handicaps this entire area faces in trying to spawn industrial growth is a lack of housing for employees.
And we have a little difficulty imagining an actual “cannabis business park.”
The site along one of the busiest streets and near a major intersection could make it a good location for retail trade ... but brick and mortar retail operations are getting tricky, too.
Maybe that combo deal is the way to go.
We’re not thinking any deal is going to be easy. The property is along a four-lane highway and butts up to railroad property ... and the city has spent millions on it so far.
But with the city’s reinvigoration, due in very large part to a 1-cent sales tax increase that generated enough revenue for the city to come out of its shell and improve its credit rating, there is now the possibility that Marysville could actually sell the property (it couldn’t before because the property was considered collateral on the bond issue).
Somehow, the city should go full tilt. Even if it has to discount the sales price – paying off the bonds is going to cost the city no matter what. If the property sits empty forever, there’s no redemption. If the city somehow markets or trades off the property for some private purpose, it still has to pay off the bond obligation, but at least has some tax revenue from the acreage.
We vote for the latter.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal-Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.