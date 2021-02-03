A thank-you was sent out Wednesday by the CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank for financial help in recovering the use of vehicles recently damaged by thieves.
Michelle Downing wrote that vehicles play an important role in the Food Bank’s operations, allowing for distribution of much-needed food supplies to hungry families. Late last month, two of their vehicles were taken out of commission when the catalytic converters were removed. Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain precious metals.
“It’s never OK for anyone to be a victim of theft, but for a non-profit whose mission is to help and provide food to those in need, it seems to sting a lot more,” Downing wrote.
Thankfully, Sutter Health donated a couple thousand dollars to help the Food Bank get its box truck back on the road.
The Food Bank has never been more vital than these trying times – the number of people it is serving grew by more than 70 percent from 2019 to 2020. Last year, they collected, stored and distributed more than 800,000 pounds of food to some 110,000 people.
“The contribution from Sutter Health, in addition to generous donations made by other community organizations and individuals, helped get the box truck back on the road with minimal disruption to their service schedule,” Downing wrote.
The Food Bank accepts donations of all sorts, but gets extra miles out of cash contributions. Cash allows the charity to use the money where it’s most needed – whether it’s bargaining for food supplies or keeping a box truck on the road.
The easiest way to make a donation is to go to the website feedingys.org and clicking the “Donate Now” link. There are also links for donating food and for volunteering.
