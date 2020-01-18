It should be an interesting primary election ... and not just on the national front. There are a number of contested seats that could be decided in the primary. There’s plenty of campaigning here on the home front for voters to contemplate.
There are challengers for each of the three supervisor chairs up for election in Yuba County, with all incumbents being challenged. Same in Sutter County. Additionally in Yuba County, there are two candidates vying for a north county at-large seat on the important Yuba Water Agency board of directors and two candidates for a Superior Court judgeship.
The Appeal is partnering with the Chamber of Commerce to sponsor and host forums for all those candidates. The forums will be live-streamed via the Appeal Facebook page and be available for viewing after. We’ll also have a reporter present, who will summarize candidate positions on all questions – those reports will run in the days following each of the forums.
Sutter County supervisor candidates will be on at 6 p.m. at Boyd Hall on Jan. 22.
Yuba County candidates will go before the Forum audience Wednesday, Jan. 29. YWA candidates will be on at 6 p.m.; judge candidates will be on about 40 minutes later; and supervisors will all be on about 7:30 p.m., all at the Yuba County Government Center.
Questions will be posed by moderators and anyone with ideas about specific questions to ask candidates is welcome to send suggestions to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or comment on our candidates question post on our Facebook page.
Questions can also be written out on cards and handed forward at the forums. Due to the plentiful candidates and short time-frame, a limited number of questions will be asked.
We’ll also be publishing responses from candidates to general questions emailed from the Appeal. Look for responses the emailed questionnaires the first week of February.
Mail-in ballots will be distributed the first of February, about a month before the March 3 Primary – moved up in California this year in order to flex more influence in national politics.
Fun times.