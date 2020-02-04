It's good news that Yuba County will soon be accepting bids to design and construct a new tri-county juvenile hall in Marysville.
Yuba County, acting as the lead agency for getting the project done, is partnering with Sutter County and Colusa County -- not just on putting together the funding for the new facility, but in operating costs and using the facility. The partnership makes the facility that much more efficient -- when you have to have adequate personnel to staff and maintain the place around the clock, you might as well have a partnership so there is likely enough clientele to put the facilities to good use around the clock.
The facility is estimated to cost $21.4 million. The idea of a three-county partnership originated a few years ago when Colusa County became eligible for a grant to build a juvenile detention center but realized operating costs could prove difficult to meet on their own. It was proposed that all three counties go together. That's what they're doing.
Then came delays in the approval process through state agencies and the original plans had to be scaled back because construction prices rose in the interim.
Hopefully, we're past the delay game. We badly need to replace the aged facilities in Marysville, and construction costs won't get any cheaper.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal-Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.