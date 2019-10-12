We’re not enamored of Pacific Gas and Electric, that’s no secret.
For us it goes back a few years to when a local home exploded, and all of a sudden PG&E needed to replace about a mile or so of gas line through the neighborhood .... but it took a year or so for an investigation into what caused that explosion.
Fair is fair and an investigation can take time. But it seemed apparent that the utility company’s infrastructure might have been in need of updating. Before a house explosion would have been better.
Then there were the wildfires caused by PGE equipment the past couple years that drove the company into bankruptcy because of massive liability.
Now the company is doing the right thing ... which is a wrong thing. They’re turning off power to swaths of California, including our foothills neighborhoods, to keep people’s homes safe from fire and protect themselves from additional liability. It’s a good thing to protect lives, that’s for sure. It’s not so right that customers have to have their power turned off to do so.
PG&E is supposed to be undertaking all sorts of initiatives to improve their equipment so it delivers service without threatening fire. We need to be supportive of the utility for thinking of our safety; and we need to be supportive of all those employees who are out there doing the work that needs to be done (some of whom have been the target of an ill-tempered customer base). We just don’t like that safety is achieved by shutoffs.
Certainly, this issue has caught the attention of ... everyone.
Our governor, for instance. CalMatters, the independent and non-profit news service operating out of Sacramento, noted that Gov. Gavin Newsom “ripped Pacific Gas & Electric on Thursday, calling the power shutdown that affected millions of Californians unacceptable, and the result of corporate greed and neglect.”
He noted that it will take PG&E time to set things right.
It will take decades, likely. We won’t really know unless someone on the watchdog side of things – say, for instance, the Public Utility Commission – starts exerting true oversight and starts checking the company’s plans for improvement and its timelines, and publicizes regularly their findings.
“Newsom channeled Californians who were furious at the inability of the state’s largest utility to keep the lights on. ‘This is not a climate change story as much as a story about greed and mismanagement over the course of decades. Neglect, a desire to advance not public safety but profits.’”
So ... not to give PG&E a pass, but where was the state PUC during those decades of greed and mismanagement?
If the PUC is incapable of such a charge, maybe our legislators and executive can devise some work-around that would provide some true oversight and meaningful monitoring of the utility giant.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal–Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.