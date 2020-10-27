Just some gentle nagging:
Please be careful out there. It’s been much cooler and it feels more like fall now ... it even feels like it could rain some day. But hasn’t yet, and isn't predicted in the 10-day forecast. It’s still very much the fire season.
The traditional times for fire danger start earlier, last longer now days. We’ve got a ways to go before we can take a big sigh of relief. Remember two years ago when events were being canceled in November because of the smoke? Remember the Camp Fire, which started November 8 and burned a total of 153,336 acres, destroyed 18,804 structures and caused 85 deaths? It was a combination of tinder dry conditions, wind, and sparks from power equipment.
The town of Paradise was all but eliminated, as well as other area villages.
With Pacific Gas & Electric’s new enthusiasm for power shutoffs to prevent sparking, we’re a bit safer.
But so far in 2020, CalFire has recorded 8,834 incidents, 31 fatalities, 10,488 structures damaged or destroyed, and more than 4 million acres burned.
We had some homes lost early in the season; have been spared a lot of grief so far the rest of the year.
Let’s keep it that way, please.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal-Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.