It’s not supposed to work this way.
The governor, Bi-County Health, and local authorities need to re-think how things are being phrased. They might as well give up on the idea of having restrictions and orders. Most people aren’t listening. All it’s doing is allowing people to get used to the idea of flaunting restrictions and orders.
For instance, restrictions were eased on barber shops and salons and some retail businesses, and we’ve been able to shop for groceries. But were supposed caveats – they were to require social distancing or require masks be worn by workers and customers alike. Businesses are even posting notices on their doors that patrons are “required” to wear masks. But no one is really requiring that, other than some of the more upstanding businesses that may have state licenses that could be suspended.
Go to your favorite grocery store ... there’s likely a notice that you’re to stay apart from others, that encourages you to sanitize, and informs you that face masks are required. But the truth is they’re not required. A majority of customers are not wearing masks and would sneer back at you if you suggested it. That’s not a lot of people with masks who aren’t wearing them ... they have no masks with them. They have no intention to be a mask wearer. And no store that wants to maintain customer loyalty is pushing the point. And it’s hard to blame them.
We posted a “What Do You Think” item on our Facebook page (we pose a situation or a question and ask viewers to post their thoughts on the subject). We noted that since restrictions were eased, some people are adhering to guidelines and wearing masks; but most aren’t. What do you think of the situation? A lot of respondents posted something along this line: “All the stores and restaurants are being required by the county to post signs, however, most of them are not really enforcing it. Which is completely fine with me. I go to the ones that are not enforcing masks.”
In other words, stores are being put in the position of deciding whether to enforce masks or not with the consequence that potential customers are basing their buying decisions on the policy. It’s not about availability of goods, price points, cheerfulness of cashiers, helpfulness of employees, ease of parking, quality of goods ... it’s about whether stores decide to take on the role of enforcement or not.
Maybe it’s time to call those restrictions and conditions what they really are – suggestions and admonishments – and let stores off the hook.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal-Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.