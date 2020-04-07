We’re hoping that even more of our fellow citizens generally follow the rules that go with this week’s newly-issued stay-at-home order; but that we don’t fall into a fog of negativity and tattletale pettiness.
Let’s just be reasonable. Check out the details of the order on either of the county websites, www.bepreparedyuba.org or www.bepreparedsutter.org. See how much you can improve your own behavior.
Word was late last week that law enforcement agencies in the area were reporting “near-total compliance” with state and local directives calling for social distancing and closure of non-essential businesses.
Law enforcement has been focusing on educating people, businesses and organizations without resorting to severe actions.
So if compliance was fairly high, why the ramping up of our local directive to an order? Perhaps it was our health officials’ way of easing into the tough part of the test. The most flagrant offenses had been toned back, perhaps, but we’ve all seen or heard about incidents where people have been holding the directives with some disregard.
Now, violating the order could result in as much as a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail ... “if blatantly ignored.” We hope law enforcement continues emphasizing education.
This week, Bi-County Health officer Dr. Phuong Luu announced that the stay-at-home order was going into effect. The order is more restrictive than the directive issued March 18 and asks law enforcement agencies to crack down on those who are non-compliant with social distancing requirements.
She said that without the additional restrictions, evidence indicated the health care situation could worsen to the point where it could overtake local healthcare resources.
She noted that most citizens were adhering to state and local directives, but a large-enough share of the population was ignoring the restrictions that it was putting others at risk.
So maybe some level of shaming, some big-stick action is warranted. We have friends all over this community and we don’t want any of them to suffer because someone wasn’t being safe. But we could probably stand a good “warning” period.
We’re hoping we don’t become a pack of snarky fools; something that’s easy enough to fall into during this age of social media. For some people, fair is what’s reasonable; for some people fair is not getting less than anyone else. Let’s concentrate on the former.
The basis of the rule is: don’t compromise the safety of yourself or anyone else. And with that, think ahead to the next environment you’re likely to be in, or the next person is you’ll be near. Don’t put them at risk!
There shouldn’t be any group gatherings. If you are in a place with people, you should stay six or more feet away. If you feel ill, you should stay home. Don’t hoard stuff. If someone is being blatantly irresponsible, call them on it or call in the offense.
But let’s not be mean (and we’re saying this with great respect for the order and the rules and the logic of being as cautious as possible)... the world doesn’t need another bunch of thugs.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal-Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.