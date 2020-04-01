There’s a good chance that, pretty soon, we’ll all get caught up in the numbers – actually, we are already. The state and national and world numbers are shocking. But the local numbers are the worst.
The latest, as this is being written Wednesday is 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yuba-Sutter. A few of those were hospitalized, the others were in good condition at home.
The headline Wednesday was that there were now two deaths in Yuba-Sutter that might be attributable to coronavirus – officials were awaiting for test results for confirmation of the suspicion.
Let’s just stop now and then to remember that the numbers represent people – members of our community ... us.
*
Dr. Phuong Luu, Bi-County Health officer, said those people who died and are suspected of having had coronavirus, were both in their 80s.
The point is: “... it’s a terrible reminder of just how dangerous this illness can be for the elderly and chronically ill, “ she said.
“Those most vulnerable in our community are at risk for the most severe consequences of this disease, and each person who ignores the order to stay at home or fails to practice good hand washing and social distancing practices increases the chance of spreading the illness.”
She reminded us that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms – shortness of breath, fever, cough, tiredness – should isolate themselves from others. Those with severe symptoms should contact their physician or an urgent care facility.
*
Don’t forget, our local hospital needs our help.
Adventist Health/Rideout staff members are planning for a likely surge of patients.
The hospital crew is hoping to bolster their immediate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) as they wait for orders to come in during a global shortage of everything.
Right now, patients are held in isolation as they await for test results. And the staff burns through PPE at a higher-than-normal rate.
They’re looking for masks – hospital-grade preferably, but they’re accepting anything, including homemade, in the event they run out altogether.
Also: eyewear – particularly goggles that staff can wear when caring for a patient.
Donate items Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at 614 J St., Marysville. For more information, email Kristine Cassidy at CassidK@ah.org.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal–Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.