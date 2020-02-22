Professional licensing boards, no matter what state, can sometimes turn out to have hangups about jurisdiction and control ... turf. You sometimes hear horror stories of people who move from another state, where they were a fully licensed and experienced professional ... whether it’s counseling, contracting, barbering, massage, accounting, acupuncture ... and have a hard time getting a local license.
It seems California may be particularly challenging.
Despite a good record and history, plenty of education, certification from other states and experience, it can take months, even years to get an up-to-date license when you move from out of state. Even when there’s a community need for the service the newcomer could provide – say mental health counseling – it can take an inordinately long time to become certified and able to work here.
We’re not saying there isn’t a need for licensing bureaus. Consumers need to be protected and boards help do that. And they might very rationally need to require some testing. But much of the time, it seems to us, professionals are probably good to go.
There should be a limit to how long someone has to wait to be certified to practice their profession when they move from out of state.
The problem is doubled when the professional is the spouse of someone stationed at Beale Air Force Base. Families are apt to move around every couple years. In some cases, we’ve heard, it may take that long to become certified in California ... and then it’s time to move again.
That’s not fair to the families who serve the U.S. And it doesn’t reflect well on us when it’s time for the brass to evaluate how they like doing business with us.
James Gallagher, our local Assembly member, has teamed up with another lawmaker in introducing a bill that would allow occupational licenses from other states to be more readily transferable into California.
Beale Military Liaison Council members asked Gallagher to work on the issue of people moving to the state and not being able to work right away, despite having valid license from other states.
In a news release from Gallagher’s office, it was stated that California is the “most burdensome and onerous state” in the licensing process. Applicants may be required to have extra education or unpaid supervised work hours, no matter how much experience they’ve had.
“License portability is critical, especially for military spouses who frequently move and face huge barriers to entry when trying to find employment,” Gallagher said.
If the bill is passed, licensing boards would still collect fees and process licenses. They may even require exams. That’s good for consumers.
But making people wait long and unnecessary waits is bad for consumers. We often are in dire need of the services those forced to wait could be offering the community.,
Seems like this proposed law would help all around.