It seems likely that city of Marysville officials figured it out on their own.
In their quest to find some use for the vacant B Street property the city has been stuck with since just before the Great Recession, a consulting firm took a look at the property and suggested three paths:
-- Develop the property for residential use, with multi-family units.
-- Develop the property for multi-family housing with some retail space allocated.
-- Develop it as as an industrial area ... and set a business park aside for cannabis trades.
The city official’s thoughts? Hotel. Make it a sort of travel/lodging area that would fit more naturally into the local environment, which includes a major highway, a major highway intersection and railroad tracks. (Who wants to live there? Not most people who have a choice. And what commercial businesses are clamoring for space in such a location? And really, a cannabis business park?)
Officials are now considering the feasibility of siting a hotel on the approximately 5-acre property.
“We’ll be doing some additional research once we receive a formal recommendation from the council,” said City Manager Marti Brown in a recent story.
The city bought the property for $2.8 million in 2006 and funded the purchase with a $3.5 million general obligation bond. The city continued making payments on the bond issue, as time progressed, with some refinancing done. Recently the debt service payment has been in excess of $600,000 annually.
But the city’s credit rating has improved, as well as their cash flow. While the property had to be held as collateral before, it is now available for sale.
The parcel was purchased by the city with the intent of clearing it off, packaging the parcels together and making it available for quick development. They had promising prospects at the time the decision was made, and it might have worked had it not been for the bursting of the housing bubble and a deep recession that set everyone back a fair piece. There was no more interest. Hasn’t been since.
We’re not sure what the consulting outfit, New Economics and Advisory, has to make in the way of arguments for their trio of ideas. But the hotel idea seems like a natural.
California weather dilemma: love the sun, but wish for rain
Everyone around here talks about the weather now and then. Lately, it’s been with guilty feelings ... the days are grand, the nights are pleasant, it’s warm, everything is blooming, the birds are singing, you can work outside in shirtsleeves, the hiking is nice. It’s just wonderful in California ... except it really shouldn’t be this nice. It should be raining.
A friend, asked to open a service club meeting with a prayer, offered this up: “... and please, Lord, continue this great weather for us. And please, Lord, bring rain.”
Yup. We love this weather; but we know we should want rain.
It’s starting to look like a dry spell (there may have been some rain this very weekend ... but not nearly enough to make up for it). It’s been a few years since we were in a drought, but not so long ago that you can’t well remember the ramifications ... counseling from agencies to use less water, eventual regulations forcing conservation, spats over how much water should stay in the reservoirs and how much should be released and what it should be released for, and the constant fear of wildfires.
A Department of Water Resources team just a week or so ago measured the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Mountains just east of here and found 47 percent of the March average accumulated.
The area that should have been buried in many feet of snow was patchy, with some bare earth around the edges.
And snowpack supplies about a third of our state’s water needs.
Reservoirs such as New Bullard’s Bar have ample water stored, thanks to a couple wet years before this and good stewardship.
It makes it seem all the more logical that we should continue to lobby for increasing the area’s storage capacity with the building of Sites Reservoir.