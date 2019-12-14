We appreciate that Yuba City Council members and city staff are looking at ways to encourage housing development.
We know that housing construction has slowed nearly to the point of nonexistence since the Great Recession of more than a decade ago. The recession put the brakes on any sort of development. Since then, some locales have recovered at least a degree of development; some, like us, haven’t.
We wonder if that’s more a function of fees and costs for development here, or just regional economies. New homes are worth less here than in other parts of the Sacramento area, perhaps.
Now is a great time, if you’re a developer, to ask the city to consider breaks. Council members have to walk a tight wire of attracting housing development and protecting the financial interests of the city and all the rest of its homeowners.
But everything that the city does costs the city. Fees were a way of keeping taxes down and making parts of the revenue stream available for other services. If the city eases up on development fees -- even begins to pay for some of the infrastructure developers were responsible for, that’s money coming out of the revenue stream that would have gone somewhere else and benefitting current residents.
Will the property taxes from the developments eventually more than make up the difference? That’s what the city parents need to figure out.
Developers say building homes here is cost prohibitive in that the profit margin is greater elsewhere, while expenses here are just as high. The sluggish housing construction business is blamed on high impact fees, land prices, etc. And local buyers have a hard time affording new home prices -- the median income isn’t high enough.
Council members are signaling to developers that they’ll find some way to bring costs down. Recently, they even moved a special meeting on the topic into office space of the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors. They heard requests for relief on impact fees, the city paying for more of the infrastructure for areas to be developed.
If the council can’t slash fees, maybe it can help pay for infrastructure needed in new developments. But where’s the money come from? Maybe road funds or parks and recreation budgets, it was suggested.
We’re just hoping the council thoroughly evaluates who is affected and to what degree by moving money around to encourage development. We need more housing, that’s for sure. But it’s a tricky business.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal–Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.