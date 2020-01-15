It looks like the Olivehurst Public Utility District will have the green light to add infrastructure to provide water and sewer service to the Sports and Entertainment Zone in Yuba County.
That’s the zone established in early 1998, involving about 1,000 acres at Highway 65 and Forty Mile Road, where, presently, the only two commercial operations are the Toyota Amphitheatre and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
It’s always been a promising area for commercial development – out there where there’s plenty of room and the population of the Sacramento area is just over the horizon. But it hadn’t taken off. The recession dampened enthusiasm, of course. But the cost of development has been a handicap, because developers would have to build their own infrastructure.
The casino, which just opened a couple months ago, brought a new sparkle to the area and renewed interest in development. It needs to be readied.
The area is currently a ways out of OPUD’s “sphere of influence” and the Yuba County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) has to sign off on the annexation plan before any work could be done. LAFCo gave that nod at their Jan. 8 meeting. There are still some formalities to take care of for the annexation to be completed.
OPUD general manager John Tillotson said that could take a few months.
Now it’s a question of finding the funding to have design work done and then construction of the actual infrastructure.
Cost? $33 million to $40 million. Engineering studies will provide a better estimate. OPUD hopes to have construction done by the ned of 2021. They will seek grants and loans to fund the project – they might hope to have some assistance from the county and from Yuba Water Agency, perhaps in the way of loans.
It seems like a pretty good investment. That amphitheater kept some interest going in the area; but the Hard Rock complex brought a lot of eyes to the zone. We’re pretty sure the area will be busy with other commercial developments just down the road.
We appreciated a comment from Tillotson in a recent story:
“OPUD and our partners are poised to do something great here,” Tillotson said. “ Investing in infrastructure in our community to bring growth and employment is what everyone is pulling for.”
Amen to that.
