According to a wire story we printed Tuesday, Pacific Gas and Electric Co., along with other major utilities in the sate, asked state officials to allow them to take higher profits. They argued that larger returns to shareholders were needed to attract investors who might otherwise be timid about associating with companies with wildfire liabilities ... the kind that forced PGE into bankruptcy ... because their equipment was found to be liable for the fires ... because they likely spent too few dollars on upgrading and maintaining the grid.
The story reported that regulators were likely going to reject the pleas. We sure hope so.
Staff members for the California Public Utilities Commission called for maintaining profit margins at the same rate. That, we believe, is, if anything, too generous.
They noted that legislators “substantially mitigated wildfire liability exposure “ when they passed Assembly Bill 1054, which gave utility companies access to billions of dollars to help pay for damage caused by their equipment.
The wire story quoted the commission staff’s recommendation: “There are no remaining significant unmitigated risks that warrant investor compensation.”
One wonders, does PGE not see the public relations gaffe it’s making by burning up a good portion of the state and then asking for higher profits? No. Likely not. They’re a monopoly that for decades got away with taking profits while failing to invest adequately in improvements. They’re not worried about public relations ... because the public has no real alternative. They don’t need to be well liked.
Even with our recent level of outrage, what does the company really have to worry about?
Remember hearing some rumbling earlier this year about looking into doing something about the private utility ... taking it over in one way or another and eliminating the constant drive to optimize profits? Maybe you don’t because the talk didn’t last real long or excite much in the way of enthusiasm. PGE must feel that it’s immune, beyond its bankruptcy case.
The PUC will vote on the staff proposal later this month.
The commission is obligated to allow the utilities to provide shareholder returns to the extent that they would be able to hold their investors and have enough money to pay for infrastructure projects, safety upgrades and meet climate-change mitigation goals, according to the wire story.
Profit margins, if the PUC rejects the utilities’ request, would stay at 10.25 percent for PGE. To be clear, that means that for every $10 the utility spends on the system, they can charge customers another dollar to maintain profits for shareholders.
We’re over a barrel. We need the privately-held utility to keep the lights on and the stoves burning. The PUC does have to allow an adequate profit margin to maintain the investment needed for the company to continue ... but just in case you’d forgotten, here’s what the PGE leadership is all about: higher profit margins.