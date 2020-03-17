We make a point of trying to stimulate some discussion on a relevant issue once or twice a week on our Facebook page.
“What do you think?” we ask about all sorts of things. We’ve been pleasantly surprised, in this world of cynics and trolls and apathy and vitriol, that most often we’re getting smart, thoughtful, genuine comments. Sometimes a clash occurs, but generally, it’s within the acceptable boundaries of debate and rhetoric.
We posted a question Tuesday about what people were going to be doing to care for kids who are now home from school for a few weeks or more. We just read a reply from one reader who seemed to be cringing about how to keep her child engaged as she tried to keep up her work-at-home job. And another reader offered to help her out. We can’t tell if they were acquaintances, good friends, or strangers.
The point is, that’s what we need now days: to be willing to help.
Once we get past the blatant partisanship and the blaming of one side on the other side for anything that’s gone less than swell in our response to the pandemic, what’s the use of being cranky with our fellow citizens?
We’re hoping for this: That if any of us has the opportunity to do something helpful, something nice, something positive, without putting ourselves or our families at any risk, we’ll take it up.
We have to confess, we’re working to not be irritable with other folks ... the truth is, we’re a little frightened by all that’s happening. The prospect that we could get sick is enough. The fact that our children are not going to school, many of our neighbors are unable to work, that our financial situations can change radically over the next couple weeks ... it’s cause for angst and tension.
Doing something nice, whether it’s observed or not, really can make a person feel a little better. Try it out: let someone squeeze into the driving lane in front of you; drop off a few supplies to your older neighbor; babysit for someone for a bit; buy a take-out dinner from one of our restaurants; push your shopping cart into the corral; donate to a food bank ... whatever small thing you can do, thanks.
