To help with the ongoing fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the local front, the Rideout Foundation is encouraging Yuba-Sutter residents to support the effort in a variety of ways.
Adventist Health/Rideout is one of three local healthcare providers that are screening and testing for the virus.
The mission of the Rideout Foundation is to support the health of the community through philanthropy, and as critical needs continue to arise throughout the current public health emergency, the organization says additional resources will be needed.
“Please donate to keep our local healthcare strong in the days to come,” said Jeff Swanson, executive director of the Rideout Foundation, in a letter being circulated by the organization. “Funds will be used to support priority areas of our COVID-19 response, patient support, and relief for our healthcare workers.”
Ways Yuba-Sutter residents can support the effort include:
– Donating personal protective equipment (unused N95 and surgical masks, gowns and coveralls, gloves, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizer, etc.).
– Food donations to the Foundation’s partner, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank (www.yuba-sutterfoodbank.com).
– Restaurant gift cards and meals for caregivers.
– Encouragement cards and messages to caregivers.
– Monetary donations can also be made online through the Foundation at https://rideoutgiving.adventisthealth.org.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal–Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.