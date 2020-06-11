We regret not being more clear in a commentary last week concerning guidelines and restrictions pertaining to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
We’re not in favor of tossing the guidelines -- social distancing, using sanitizer, wearing masks, etc. We approve of them; but we’re all for calling them what they really are: guidelines and suggestions, rather than rules and restrictions.
Rules aren’t really rules if there’s no enforcement and no consequence to breaking them. Why is this important to us? Rules that are easy to break teach us to break the rules. Rules without enforcement seem silly. Respect for rules drops.
If they were called guidelines, rather than rules? People can still choose to ignore them; but it’s still possible for the rest of us to fully respect the wisdom of the guidelines.
We’ve heard from and read comments from many area residents who are disgusted because no one takes the rules seriously. But there are no consequences ... people take the chance of breaking laws pertaining to crimes that bring serious consequences if caught. Why would they think too long about breaking rules that aren’t enforced?
Bi-County Health has a team working to help businesses stay open and meet guidelines. We hope that goes well ... but merchants are still going to have a hard time filling in as enforcers. As we’ve heard from people disgusted by the rules breakers, we’ve also heard from plenty of people who say they’ll patronize businesses that don’t enforce the rules … because wearing a mask is too onerous an ordeal for them, we guess.
Local law enforcement agencies have been decidedly hands-off about the rules. They say that they’re concentrating on education, not enforcement.
So make the rules suggestions. Work to convince businesses to advocate for adherence. And patronize businesses that go to the trouble to try to make you a little safer.
We recently went out to eat for the first time. We weren’t entirely comfortable: not enough mask wearing and too crowded.
We went again to another eatery: all workers wore masks, talked to us from a distance, had spaced out the tables.
We have a clear choice as to who we favor in the future.
We still think it’s a bad idea to pose suggestions as rules.