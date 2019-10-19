After a while you wonder where the money will come from to support all the fast food and retail operations that are developed here.
Don’t take that the wrong way. We’re quite happy with all the new drive-throughs, food franchises, shopping areas that have recently popped up in the Yuba-Sutter area – just opened or about to. It’s economic activity that helps; and if the jobs aren’t way above minimum wage, at least they provide basic employment.
It’s just that we all wonder sometimes: where does the money come from for area residents to support all those retail and food shops?
That’s why it’s encouraging when you hear news such as that about Stabler Rehab. The Yuba City Planning Commission recently gave a thumbs up for the go-ahead for the psychiatric health facility and mental health rehabilitation center on Stabler Lane. The facility was built in 1989 and served as a psychiatric hospital until 2008. The large building and parking area across from the Feather Down Shopping Center complex has been empty for some time.
If all goes well, it will soon be providing needed services to North California and bringing a substantial payroll to the Yuba City economy.
From initial reports, it will add some 50 jobs, which reportedly pay above the area’s average wages. It will put new life into an existing building. And counties around the north state could be contracting for mental health services at the future facility managed by Willow Glenn Care Center and North Valley Behavioral Health.
Talk about development now days in the Yuba-Sutter area and you’re more than likely talking about housing development (mainly the lack thereof) or commercial development of the coffee/fast food persuasion or perhaps, with luck, a larger retail operation. Here’s a business that provides a good, solid payroll with a substantial amount of its revenue potentially coming from outside the community.
It’s not all in the clear and ready for take off just yet.
The neighborhood will need to be OK with it.
Stabler Rehab will be a 56-60 unit facility, locked at all times and staff on site around the clock daily. They will perform some outpatient services, it was reported. They expect some 20 percent of the facility’s clientele to be from Yuba-Sutter and the rest from around the north state. Only minor facility changes are anticipated to meet current codes.
Possible impacts on the area are still to be reported. But a similar service operated at that location for 20 years. It doesn’t seem that there would be any reason for grave concern.
And will the business finally make it all the way to opening?
The building was, a couple years ago, slated to be modified into an addiction treatment center; that business hit some financial snags and dropped those plans.
But talk to any health professional concerned with the larger scheme of things and planning for community needs, and you’re sure to hear that mental health services is something that our society must do a better job of providing for. This business possibly helps fill the void.
If the business checks out and the neighborhood is welcoming, this is a great addition and puts life into a long-vacant complex; and it’s the type of economic development we could use a lot more of.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal–Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.