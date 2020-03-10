For Yuba-Sutter, the coronavirus seems to be more about psychology than about physical health. We’ve got no confirmed cases, yet we’re starting to get a little panicky.
That’s why action recommended by our bi-county health officer, Dr. Phuong Luu, makes good sense at this stage. Luu recommended that Yuba and Sutter county supervisors sign off on declarations of a state of emergency. There are no known cases (as of late Tuesday) of coronavirus in our two counties; but declaring an emergency now allows the counties to start taking steps along those lines and could help us gather resources from the state and federal governments.
Both county boards voted approval of the declarations.
Luu, it was reported in a news release, believes it’s just a matter of time before someone in the area tests positive for the virus. So increasing monitoring and response capabilities could help health officials prevent some transmission of the virus.
A preparedness group was established a couple weeks ago, it was reported in the news release, to aid in communication and to direct resources.
A bi-county emergency operations center was set up in Yuba County, as well as a bi-county call center to take calls from residents about COVID-19.
Luu said she continues to recommend hand-washing and practicing good hygiene; and she says more vulnerable populations – elderly and those with chronic illnesses – should stay home as much as possible and avoid large gatherings.
Worried about symptoms? If you experience symptoms of acute respiratory illness, such as fever, chills or coughing, and if you’ve traveled out of country or been in close contact with someone who has had the virus, you should contact your medical provider by phone. Emphasis on “by phone.”
She said people who worry about symptoms should not go to urgent care or emergency room facilities, or to their doctor offices. Instead, they should call their physicians. If the doctors say there’s a possible problem, they can arrange for testing.
These state of emergency declarations sound scary, but they’re not – they’re going to help us deal with the coronavirus in orderly fashion.
Questions:
– For general information, call: 749-7700 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
– Find more info at www.BePreparedYuba.org and www.BePreparedSutter.org.
