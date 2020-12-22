We’re interested in whether attitudes concerning issues with the pandemic have changed since July. Readers are invited to participate in an online survey – it’s now open and takes just a couple minutes to fill out.
After a couple demographics questions, we ask:
– Have you or has someone in your family tested positive? In July, very few respondents said they knew anyone who’d tested positive.
– How concerned are you about the pandemic? Just 50 percent of respondents said they were very concerned in the summer.
– We’re asking about testing and about face masks. Just over 60 percent said they wore masks when around other people
– We want to know if anyone is suffering from any housing difficulties as a result of lost wages. Back in July, only a couple respondents said they were in trouble.
– We’re asking if respondents have children living at home and what they think schools should do. About 40 percent said schools should stay closed back in July.
And we’re asking if people will be interested in getting a shot when a vaccine is generally available. There was no vaccine available in July.
Respondents will also be able to leave general comments.
The survey will be open through the next two weeks. To participate, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/PandemicPart2, or go to our webpage at appealdemocrat.com and look for the header, “Pandemic Survey” at the top of the home page; or scroll through our Facebook page to find a link.
