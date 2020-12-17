If you were to be tested right about now for COVID-19, it looks like you’d have about a 1 in 4 chance of having it. That according to the positivity rate Yuba-Sutter is now looking at.
Of course, you can do anything you want with numbers ... real and unreal.
But no matter how you go about interpreting the data, your chances of not having the disease aren’t fantastic. Good? 1-in-4 sounds like a good ratio if you were to be risking a visit to an area casino and were playing the slots. But risking your life? Seems riskier than needs be.
What’s worrisome now is the light at the end of the tunnel. There are vaccines coming. And we, being the sort that enjoy making a bet now and then, will be tempted to taunt fate and ease up on being careful – wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, sanitizing, etc. You hate to bet your health against an unknown future, but now the future holds promise ... so maybe it seems less risky to be less careful for a while ...
Don’t fall for it, folks. It will be months before most of us get the shot in the arm. We need to be vigilant and caring for ourselves, our families and our communities for a good while yet.
Sometime in 2021, we’re going to start welcoming back the great events that Yuba-Sutter is known for. It would be a shame if some of us weren’t here for them.
Please be careful, everyone.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal-Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.