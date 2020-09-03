It’s something very few of us think to check. Few of us even realize it’s a thing.
What is the zoning around where you live? How could land next to your home be utilized? How could your town, your neighborhood, your farm, your back yard be affected?
Most of us think of general plans when something happens. A group of Sutter residents had that experience recently.
Good county governance means a sensible long-term planning guide: Where will land development be acceptable and what type of development will be allowed and how will it fit in the general scheme of things.
The problem with setting standards for development down as an official document is that once potential developers propose a project that meets all the standards ... there’s not much a governing board could do to stop it.
That seems to be the case with the 84-lot subdivision proposed for Sutter.
Sutter County supervisors had a lengthy appeal hearing last Monday with some 30 residents speaking in opposition of the project. They were opposed to the project for a variety of reasons, mostly having to do with the development changing their community in ways they aren’t happy about. But the developer had checked all the boxes as they were planning the subdivision. What neighbors like or don’t like, no matter how valid their concerns, the real decision making on the project was done back when the last general plan was created and approved.
The county’s 2030 General Plan designates that area for growth. The developer pointed out that they stuck to the measures set in the plan. The board of supervisors voted, 3-2, to deny the citizens’ appeal.
The human population keeps increasing; and we do all we can to bring more business to our community, which means an increase in population. All those people need to live somewhere. There need to be logical plans for expansion in place, and they need to be reliable. When governing boards make decisions on developments based on popularity, they’re going to be inconsistent and consistency is the way to be business friendly.
Maybe the general plan is something an elected official should feel obliged to review with constituents every couple years. Are the areas designated acceptable? If not, the thing to do is to protest the plan, not a project that meets the plan’s specifications.
