For some of us, it can’t be here soon enough; for others, it’s the plague of locusts on the horizon: Election season.
Regardless, candidacies are being considered and we think it’s an appropriate time to review the Appeal house rules on what’s news and what’s marketing, etc.
-- We will begin printing candidacy announcements as they come in. Announcements should be kept as succinct as possible. We will rewrite and edit them down to size. Generally, we believe a candidate announcement story can be told in about 300 words -- with exceptions possible, of course. We’re interested in information about who a candidate is, the candidate’s relevant experience and qualifications, a couple top priorities for the job, and will allow a line or two about family.
We will print mug shots of candidates if we have them on file or are provided them by candidates.
-- In the past, we declined to print letters to the editor about candidates and ballot issues. That’s no longer the case, though there are some restrictions.
Letters must adhere to the usual rules -- up to 490 words, once per calendar month per writer, written by a local resident or pertaining to a local issue.
They cannot be merely campaign pieces or endorsements. They need to be about issues that candidates should be considering. They can succinctly report how a candidate treats an issue, but mustn’t become an endorsement or disapproval. Candidates themselves can also submit letters under the same rules. At some point before balloting, we will quit accepting letters to the editor concerning candidates and ballot issues.
We won’t accept long columns from candidates or their supporters.
-- In the past, the Appeal printed any endorsements that came in -- sometimes as brief news stories, sometimes as letters to the editor. Nowadays, generally, we only run them as paid advertising. We think it’s great if you want to endorse someone or if you’ve gotten someone’s endorsement, but we consider it marketing, not news. There could be, on rare occasion an exception -- when, for instance, a retiring incumbent announces an endorsement for a replacement.
-- Meet-and-greets, fundraisers and candidate rallies are considered marketing, so must be paid advertising. Simple announcements that a candidate(s) will be speaking at an event can run as calendar items.
Every once in a while we get calls from a candidate or campaign manager who wants to time an announcement or news release or letter to the editor so it coincides with their media buys. That’s something the news department cannot accommodate.
-- In a couple months, we’ll be opening a survey seeking questions and concerns that we should be putting before candidates. We’ll use those questions for forums and for the questionnaires we send out. Candidates should make sure we have their active email addresses.
Candidate forums? We’re not at all sure at this point what will be in store for the pre-election season, as far as the pandemic and public health objectives and restrictions. Maybe we’ll be able to conduct traditional forums; maybe we’ll have to do virtual forums.
Regardless, we’ll look at doing a bit more in the way of questionnaires. Questions to ask? It’s not too early to start stockpiling questions and issues to ask candidates about -- city councils, county supervisors and others. If you are curious about something in particular, send us your suggestion: subject “elections” at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.