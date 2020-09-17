We’re set (we think) for a series of candidate forums starting next week.
The Appeal is happy once again to be partnering with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and others to bring the forums to voters -- in virtual format.
Live streaming of the videos will be shared on a few different websites/Facebook pages, including the Appeal’s, and will be available afterwards for review. The forums will be attended by candidates, moderators and production folks. The general public will not be in attendance.
Sierra Central Credit Union is helping underwrite the additional costs of bringing the candidate forums to the public.
Here’s the lineup (times might vary by a few minutes):
– Sept. 23. Sutter County supervisor candidates for Districts 4 and 5 will be on at 6 p.m. (those are Karm Bains and Tej Maan and Mat Conant and Sarb Thiara).
Candidates for Yuba City Council will be on at about 7 p.m. (Manny Cardoza, Shon Harris, Wade Kirchner and Gerry Mains.)
– Sept. 24. Yuba County supervisors candidates for District 2 (Don Blaser and Stephen Heter) will be on at 6 p.m.
Marysville City Council and mayor will be on about 7 p.m. (Council candidates include Dominique Belza, Stuart Gilchrist and Mike Ferrini. Mayoral candidates are Stephanie McKenzie, Chris Branscum and Ricky Samayoa.)
– Sept. 30. Live Oak City Council members will be on at 6 p.m. (Dale Carlson, Johnny Ceballos, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Lakvhir Ghag, Cruz Mora, Nancy Santana and Aleks Tica).
What we need from the public: questions. What would you like to hear them talk about? Public Employee Retirement System obligations? Legal marijuana? Public Safety? Road construction and repair? Please give us some specific questions that will be relevant to you as a voter.
Send suggestions to smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Simple, three-question surveys went out to all candidates in contested races last week. The candidates don’t get much in the way of word counts, but it should be enough for readers to do quick comparisons of what they believe are the most important subjects and why they’re most qualified.
Those short survey responses will be printed over the next few weeks.
Any candidate in a contested race who hasn’t received a questionnaire is asked to check in by emailing smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
