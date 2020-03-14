We haven’t noticed or heard of there being any sort of clamor raised by Yuba County agriculturists about industrial hemp, which is now legal to grow in the U.S.
Were it the opposite, County Supervisor Mike Leahy’s valid point would be relevant. He said in a story this week, “I think we were elected to do the tough job, and sometimes putting forward a moratorium on things is the easy way out.”
The issue is that Yuba County supervisors voted 4-1 to extend a moratorium on the cultivation of industrial hemp for an additional year. Those in favor of the moratorium say it’s best because of inconsistent state and federal regulations. They’d rather wait until things settle down.
Growing hemp isn’t the same as growing rice, that’s for sure. You not only have to go through all the steps of producing a crop, you also have to have it tested to make sure it doesn’t wander into the unlawful category of mass production of commercial marijuana -- the kind of hemp that gets you high. Cross pollination can be a risk, even if you’re a legitimate farmer trying to grow a legitimate industrial hemp crop.
To allow growing hemp, there would have to be a set of regulations governing how and where it can be grown and testing to make sure it is what it’s supposed to be. And then you have to have the personnel and time to enforce the rules.
That is more than a little bother. If there were a bunch of farmers who were champing at the bit to get going, you’d expect the supervisors and ag commissioner, as Leahy says, to do the hard thing and accommodate the business. As it stands now, it doesn’t seem waiting at least another year is going to do any harm.
Participation by everyone is needed to get a proper census taken
We agree with local officials and economists who are advocating for people to be especially responsive to the 2020 Census. It’s important that everyone within our county lines and city borders is counted. What’s at stake is millions of dollars, as well as governmental representation.
Questionnaires were to be sent to households starting Thursday. You can respond that way. Or you can respond online or by phone. A very small percentage of citizens will have personal visits from census takers.
Locally, assistance centers have been set up in rural areas: the Alcouffe Center in Oregon House, the Ponderosa Community Center in Brownsville and the Camptonville Community Center. We’ll run more information in coming weeks about how to access the forms and be counted.
Local, state and federal lawmakers and officials use census data to determine what to focus on, where to route funds, where to adjust districting. It’s important to all of us.