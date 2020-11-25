We’re thankful.
– We’re thankful for mask wearers.
– We’re thankful for people who don’t mind donning a mask when they’re in public and around people from outside their household or any time they’re in close quarters with other people.
– We’re thankful that mask wearers realize it’s not about losing some sort of freedom – no more so than properly strapping yourself or your child into a car is the loss of a freedom. It’s an act of decency and thoughtfulness.
– We’ve very thankful for workers in essential jobs ... those who are keeping us going.
– We’re thinking of those not in essential jobs who are staying home ... life is rough for them without salary, without benefits, with rent coming due.
– We’re very thankful for healthcare workers. What a trial they’re going through.
– We’re thankful for the news that distribution of vaccines could start as soon as mid-December. Hang on, everyone. Keep staying safe; don’t gamble contracting or passing along the virus just as a vaccine is about to come about. We can make it.
*
Staying home and safe today and foregoing your lovely traditional big gatherings? Good for you. In place of being together for the usual Thanksgiving festivities, here are a few things we thought to do:
– Get one of those apps that let you interact with people far and wide ... Zoom, House Party, etc. See what a technology wizard you can be.
– Go old school and use some time alone to write real letters. Remember those? More than a couple lines of text, more than a quick jab on Facebook, more than a meme sent via a message. Open up a word file ... or just grab a pen and a piece of paper ... and write your kids, or your parents, or your crazy Uncle Jerry. Tell them how you feel about the present state of affairs; tell them about something significant that you remember; tell them what you like about them; thank them for something.
– Grab one of those boxes from out in the garage or on the top shelf of the closet in the spare bedroom and sort through things you haven’t looked at for a while ... the real gold: an old photo album. Take some time to write down who’s who on those photos ... one of your heirs will someday appreciate it.
– Pull out an old record album, a tape or a CD, or search YouTube for a song you’d like to hear again from your heydays. Turn it up and sing along. Don’t forget to send out selfies.
– Go for a long walk, get the blood pumping. Smile, even if it’s forced.
*
Black Friday, the Black Friday weekend, and the days between Thanksgiving and Christmas have traditionally been the time that put many businesses, big and small, well into the black ink for the year – the time that provides enough trade for them to wind up the year in the profit margin.
That means they can continue on in business the next year, making a living, offering shopping opportunities for local folks, supporting the community, supporting the many causes and charities of the community that they are inevitably asked to contribute to.
Black Friday has always been a little crazy – some people dread that and many people delight in it. No matter what, this year’s rendition will be different. With the pandemic, some businesses are closed, some are open; some people will want to get out and about (wearing their masks, of course) and some people will decide to stay safe at home.
No matter what, we just make the plea that locals keep as much of their trade as possible local. One way or another, do what you can to throw some business to local businesses. We want them here after this Pandemic is over.
Don’t just support local businesses, but support local charities, too.
*
And thanks for reading this column and supporting this newspaper. We’re happy to be here.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal-Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.