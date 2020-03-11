There’s excitement in Marysville, as the city government seems to finally be pulling out of a decade-long slump and realizing there are some prospects to be courted.
There’s excitement throughout Yuba County, largely driven by the new economic might of the Yuba Water Agency and the revenue it realizes now through power generation.
Sutter County seems to be ready to meet the future.
And Yuba City, with room to move and a solid grip on its ag base could some day be set to realize growth and greater prosperity. There’s just one big worry now: lack of a solid city manager who is able to realize the vision of its council members and citizens and marshal forces together to get somewhere.
Yuba City is one of the pistons that keeps our larger community going. We need a city administration that can work out the future without constantly looking over their shoulders. We’re hoping that’s going to be the case; we’re a little worried right now.
Just six months since he took the city manager’s position for Yuba City, Michael Rock is no longer employed there. Details as to what led to his separation are not available from city officials, elected or appointed. Rock himself has not made himself available for interviews.
A succinct comment was offered by Mayor Shon Harris that Rock was no longer employed and that the council wishes him the best of luck.
Rock replaced Steve Kroeger, who had served as the city’s manager for five years. He resigned in February 2019, following an overhaul of the City Council during the last elections. Three of the five council members started in January; the other two had just a couple years experience as that happened. No harsh words were spoken or written, as far as we know, but there was the distinct feeling that the fresh, new council was going to want to take the city management in a new direction. The new members had all campaigned that they would change some of the workings of a city government they argued had gone somewhat awry, though there was never a declaration of mismanagement or egregious action or error. It just seemed clear that it was time for a change. Kroeger left. A search was initiated. Rock was hired.
Is the council prone to stepping into daily management that should be left to the manager? Or was the council setting expectations that the manager couldn’t abide by? Or was it something else? No one’s saying on the record.
Rock did seem to have a journeyman’s understanding of taxes and how revenue streams have been divvied up in California. He had more than 11 years experience in city management. His record wasn’t without a blemish or two, not unlike many managers who answer to city councils and boards. He was fired in Lomita, he indicated over a difference of opinion on how to handle a development project. He was investigated in Banning for allegedly meddling in a council election ... it was found there were no violations of policy and the city retained his services.
This was a step up for him – his annual base salary was $205,000 and he received other perks.
The city paid for a national search, for his salary/benefit package and for getting him moved to town. But the real cost of losing the manager is a loss in momentum for the city, and, so, the larger community.
Still, it could be turned into an opportunity.
This could be taken as a learning experience for a new council. Members could have learned a few things about the role of elected officials and how that interfaces with the role of appointed officials. They could have learned a few realities about what they can accomplish and how quickly and how to build a team that’s all together. They might have learned a few things about how to recruit and appraise candidates for top positions.
We’re sure hoping so. Yuba City is important to us; we need them to hire wisely.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal-Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.