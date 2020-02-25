There were throngs of viewers. You’d see them standing still, gazing at items or engrossed in reading the information on placards. You heard oohs, ahhs, and various exclamations. People were taking photos, taking selfies.
It made you happy, just being there.
We’re talking about the opening last week of the Bok Kai Temple Museum, just in time for the 140th Bok Kai parade and festival.
An old storage area of the Bok Kai Temple at 1st and D streets was renovated over some four years and turned into a world class museum that not only helps preserve Yuba-Sutter’s cultural tradition, but could actually tempt travelers in from some distance. It’s small, but very much worth coming to see. And locals should be the first to patronize the museum, which is open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (tours are available at 11 a.m. the first Saturday of each month).
Yuba-Sutter has some excellent museums. This newest edition takes the cake. The space is just right for a small, but very dynamic museum. And the exhibits are beautiful and fascinating. Taking command of the space is the head of Moo Lung, the first dragon to come to the U.S. from China.
Moo Lung was in Chinese parades from 1888 to 1916 with a final appearance in 1930. You can find yourself gazing at that dragon head for several minutes -- the craftsmanship and artistry are wonderful.
And all around him, artfully displayed, are relics, art and artifacts from the Temple.
The museum now houses hundreds of artifacts, including puppets, pipes, trunks, scrolls, hand-carved chairs, prints, paintings, fabrics ... The items were stored for years and were catalogued by a team from San Jose State University.
An anchor element is a timeline of Chinese treatment in the U.S. history. The Chinese community here was large and vital in the mid-1800s as the Gold Rush, railroads, and agricultural work made waves across the region. They were treated sometimes neighborly, sometimes poorly, sometimes indifferently, but they were part of this community, there can be no doubt.
Go see this place, if you are local. If you have visitors, take them to see it. This museum is a great gift.
