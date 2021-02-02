It’s unfortunate that Marysville didn’t get what it hoped for in the sale of Plumas Lake Golf Course.
The council last week approved the sale to Sierra Golf Management for $801,500.
The city had earlier advertised the course for sale at $1.8 million. They received no offers at that price
The city owned the property, but didn’t manage operations – there was a lease agreement with the Plumas Lake Golf Course Board, a nonprofit, for that.
Mayor Chris Branscum expressed his belief that the new management will keep the course running and running well. We hope so.
Many locals find the Plumas Lake course a convenient and affordable alternative for the golfing sport, with a decent club house.
It might be an even more utilized facility after the closure of the course at Beale Air Force Base.
Despite the lower-than-listed sale price, it’s better that the city took the offer and got out of the real estate-holding business. Here’s hoping local linksters continue to find the course handy and welcoming.
