Now comes the time. We’re all tired of it, through and through. And irritable. Some folks are just ready for an argument -- it’s too soon; it’s not soon enough.
Please, resist the urge to be a jerk to a jerk.
Make your opinions known; do it diplomatically. Everyone else is stressed, too. Everybody.
We want quarantining and sheltering in place to be good and over, and we’ve got to be willing to be smart and work at staying healthy. Wearing masks cuts down on the movement of air from your mouth and nose and means if you are carrying the virus (and you don’t necessarily know it), you’re less likely to infect other people.
Businesses, institutions all of us have invested heavily in dealing with the coronavirus. Think of that when you feel like being belligerent and refusing to mask or stay six feet away and when you’re thinking of sneering at someone in the grocery store who expects you to respect their yearning to remain healthy.
And if you don’t like how the government is handling things, make it known -- but you don’t need to accuse them of being left, right, facists, tyrants, whack jobs, snakes …
Maybe some of us scare too easily; maybe some of us don’t get scared when we should. Regardless, we’re all in it together and the person you disrespect over perspectives on the pandemic, dopey as they might be, is still going to be your neighbor when it’s all finally over.
*
Thumbs Down: Will it be one more in a long list of virus-related cancellations? The Yuba-Sutter Fair is one of my favorite local events. It’s got just the right mixture of cheerfulness and cheesiness. It’s simple. It’s fun. There’s music, food, brews, fun exhibits, purple ribbons, artwork, plants and vegetables and canned stuff ... and free pencils and yardsticks! Not to mention the animal exhibits and the annual auction of 4-H and FFA projects.
The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds has already taken a big hit -- it’s the community’s main venue for big affairs. All fairgrounds are shut down due to prohibitions of mass gatherings.
CEO Dave Dillabo said earlier this month that 95 percent of the fairgrounds’ annual revenue is generated by such events. He said they’ve had more than 40 cancellations from March through mid-May.
That’s a big hit to the budget, but it is also a negative effect on the community’s economy overall. Many of the canceled events were fundraisers for nonprofit organizations; and some of the events brought visitors to town who spent money here.
Dillabo said earlier this week that he’d be meeting with the Bi-County Health officer about what might come to pass the next few months; then they’d make a decision on whether or not the fair could go on. If not, there may be some effort made to at least allow the kids to show and sell their animals.
We’re missing out on a lot of opportunities this year for socializing: Cinco de Mayo, Peach Festival, Summer Stroll ... it doesn’t look good for a fair... but we hope.
How do you do a virtual county fair? The whole idea is to crowd into a place and practice being tolerant human beings.
*
Ugh: It’s time for some bad dad jokes:
-- My son came out of his room and said, “Could I have a bookmark?” I started weeping ... he’s 12 years old and he still doesn’t know my name is Mike.
-- I’m not good at directions. Sometimes it becomes a big deal between my wife and me. Recently we got into a yelling match about my poor sense of direction. It upset me so much I packed up my bags and right.
-- When your kid refuses to sleep during nap time, is he guilty of resisting a rest?