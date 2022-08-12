It was a slow day in the office on Thursday, things were chugging along just fine when all of a sudden a call came buzzing through the newsroom. Our editor shielded the brunt of it, peaking the interest of my co-worker and I as we listened to snippets of conversation coming from his office. Eventually, the caller’s info was transferred along to me and I decided to ring her back if nothing more than to settle my own curiosities.
The lady on the other end was quite colorful and eager to share her knowledge of a goose shaped tree that lives off the banks of the Feather River in Yuba City.
“I call her ‘The Goose,’ the goose that looks over the river,” she said.
Her primary goal was to make Sutter County residents aware of this unique natural feature, while keeping its location anonymous to avoid vandalism.
She broke into tears on more than one occasion, distressed over the thought of someone cutting her beloved goose down. Clearly this tree meant a lot to the woman, so I agreed to meet her at a local 7-Eleven so that she could lead me to the site.
“You would never be able to find it on your own,” she repeated adamantly.
As I gathered my belongings, the potential sketchiness of the situation began to sink in. Here I was, off to some unknown location to be led out by the river for a glimpse at a wooden goose. Maybe I was the goose.
My co-workers waved me off nervously as I left, “See y’all later,” I said. “I hope.”
I called my partner on the way over and luckily he demanded to ride along. Strength in numbers I suppose. As we pulled into 7-Eleven, I could see a thin older woman in a bright yellow shirt perched beneath the shade of the giant Redbox station out front. I quickly introduced myself while my partner ran inside to grab a handful of my favorite taquitos.
As we chatted, I learned that the woman had been a Mary Kay pink Cadillac owner, was friends with Tyler Rich’s brother, and, most surprisingly, a cousin of both Bruce and Caitlyn Jenner. Unbelievable!
She asked us to call her JJ.
JJ had hit a streak of bad luck, and said she had been caring for her mom while dealing with her own health issues. The goose tree was a sacred place of solitude, shown to her by a former boyfriend about 10 years ago and she was eager to take us there.
Before we headed out she mentioned that Zach Weinrich, Tyler Rich’s brother, had asked to join us. Since he hadn’t shown up yet, we decided to swing around the corner to see if he was home. Admittedly, I have no Idea whose door JJ was knocking on, but as we waited, my partner looked me dead in the eye in a loud but silent, “you’re glad I’m here now, huh?”
From 7-Eleven we headed south down Garden Highway following the river. Along our way, JJ pointed out historic landmarks like the “Andreason Mansions,” and the orchards of Juan Corona.
“I know the heritage of this place,” said JJ nostalgically. “I really have lived this county.”
Once we reached the secret location, JJ asked to have some time alone with the goose before we joined her. After a few minutes she returned and we both got out of the vehicle.
“Tell him to stay away, it’s kind of a girls thing, at the moment,” said JJ, asking my partner to wait behind one more time. He stood in the middle of the parking lot looking on as we approached the waters edge.
I was a bit nervous but it seemed like we were alone and I felt at this point I could handle myself. Six years of martial arts training should count for something right?
As always, the river was beautiful. I took particular interest in one large tree planted by the water with an enormous unearthed root system. From above, the shadows of large fish could be seen dodging in and out just beneath the turquoise surface.
“You have to approach it from the right angle,” JJ explained. “She’s always changing.”
I looked around, but wasn’t quite sure where this alleged goose was.
“What angle do you usually look at it from?” I asked.
JJ pointed down the embankment to another large root protruding from the eroded dirt.
“Do you see it?” gasped JJ. “Do you see? Do you see her beak? She has her eye, and she’s got just something so exceptional.”
“Wow, that’s cute, look at that,” I replied as I started snapping pictures.
“Well, I don’t think she’s cute, I think she’s just a momma,” said JJ emotionally. “You kinda look up, she has her wings going, and she’s just watching over the river. She’s watching over us.”
“It’s very pretty,” I said.
“I think it’s something more than pretty,” said JJ, this time in tears. “I think it’s God-sent. Elegant. Majestic. Do you see it? I do. … I don’t know what the fishermen see when they go by but I know what I see. I see a momma goose looking over the river.”
We spent a few more minutes basking in the tranquility of the moment, then it was time to head back and give my partner a turn to see mother goose.
“Are you ready?” I asked him.
He looked, smiled, and walked away. I guess it really was just a girl thing.
We dropped JJ back off at 7-Eleven and I assured her I would keep the goose’s location a secret. But of course, I had to share her essence for all of our readers to enjoy.
Perhaps I’ll return again someday, and document her ever-changing beauty for years to come.