Goose1.jpg

“The Goose,” a unique natural feature along the banks of the Feather River in Yuba City, hangs over a part of the river on Thursday. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

It was a slow day in the office on Thursday, things were chugging along just fine when all of a sudden a call came buzzing through the newsroom. Our editor shielded the brunt of it, peaking the interest of my co-worker and I as we listened to snippets of conversation coming from his office. Eventually, the caller’s info was transferred along to me and I decided to ring her back if nothing more than to settle my own curiosities. 

The lady on the other end was quite colorful and eager to share her knowledge of a goose shaped tree that lives off the banks of the Feather River in Yuba City.

