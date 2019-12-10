The economy? Not entirely sure.
But personal well-being? Pretty high.
Respondents to our informal online survey were a little all over the place, when asked their level of confidence – high, medium, or low – in various categories.
This is the second of two columns covering the results of the survey (the first part was in Sunday’s edition). Here’s how respondents stacked up by category, along with comments.
Confidence in the Economy:
High: 37 percent; medium: 39 percent; low: 26 percent. (Six months ago, 20 percent said high; 51 percent said medium). Comments:
– The economy and the institutions that prop it up are skewed too far toward benefitting the most wealthy.
– A healthy environment is the basis of a healthy economy. Locally we are focused on protecting the environment. Look at the return of Swan Festival!
– Prices are escalating too fast on everything This can lead to a recession.
– Our economy has the best stats in many years. Our minority populations have the highest level of employment in a long time.
– Thank-You President Trump!!
– Trump was handed a golden opportunity from all the hard work Obama did. He’s wrecking it with tax breaks for the rich, tariffs, and more. It will tank.
Confidence in the Military:
High: 72 percent; medium: 18 percent; low: 9 percent. Comments:
– Low only because of Trump. With him gone it will improve.
– President Trump has revitalized the military and is applying very sound actions to protect our country and soldiers.
– With the president’s backing it would be great to be in the military right now.
– We are investing more money into our military than the next eight countries combined.
– This military can get whatever it wants done, as long as it complies with the wishes of our corporate overlords.
– I’m completely confident in our military, but not the commander in chief.
– I think our Military is very strong and very capable but need to be used more effectively towards the protection of our citizens and not the rest of the crazy world that can not take care of themselves.
– Our military is being built back up and it was great to see President Trump pardon our 3 military personnel who were (shamefully) being prosecuted for war crimes.
Our place in the world:
High: 28 percent; medium: 41 percent; low: 31 percent. Comments:
– We don’t need to be policing the world . Cut off the free cheese. Use our tax dollars to fix issues here at home.
– Low because we have abdicated leadership in many areas, especially climate science leadership.
– President Trump knows what he is doing!
– Trump is tearing it down
– No one trusts us anymore, and I can’t really blame them.
– America has done more to improve life’s and freedom in the world than any other nation, ever, yet some want us relegated to a low position. They feel guilty for success.
Sense of well-being:
High: 52 percent; medium: 44 percent; low: 4 percent.
– I work three jobs and pay my bills.
– Happiness and wellness are key principles in my life. Sharing that is my passion.
– In this world we will have many trials and tribulations, but take heart, He will overcome the (evil in) world.
– Some days are tolerable. If you have a conscience, it’s impossible to live in this society without pain of mind.
– High, because I control it.
– I’ll succeed. I may not like where I work or live but I will never be homeless if I can work. I worked two jobs when I had to. With our low unemployment, opportunities abound.
– Thanks to strong unions my husband and I have good retirement benefits with excellent health insurance
– I am fine but I worry about my grandchildren. What will this country be like when they and their children grow up?
General comments:
We asked, “what are you most concerned about?”
– Drugs are destroying lives. Death sentences for drug trafficker’s and dealers.
– Locally we are overrun by drunk drivers, homeless people and drugs. I was born and raised here and at 45 years old I’m at the point I wish I lived anywhere but the Yuba-Sutter area.
– Build the wall, support our own people, stop sanctuary states from hiding the immigrants, and stop illegal immigration.
– Trump destroying our republic and many people don’t know what a republic is.
– Those that are in control of our government, particularly in California, that want to destroy traditional family structure and saddle our children, even down to pre-school age, with non-biological gender identity
– Our nation. We have a much better chance of affecting our personal and local issues. We all should concentrate more on our families, communities, and those we can touch.
– All of it. Yuba County is on the wrong track. However, given the conservative nature of Yuba County and the A-D, my response will be an aberration.
– I’m most concerned about climate and the repeal of laws protecting our environment.
– Basically change has to start at the bottom...the local level (similar to parents being responsible for instilling good values in their children) and hopefully the good learned at the local level would filter up through all levels.