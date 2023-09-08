For every screenwriter, writer, actor, musician, graphic artist, etc., who’s feeling demoralized right about now, due to the strikes, I’ve got some hope for you, in the form of — believe it, or not — Taylor Swift.
I know there’ll be a few eye rolls at the mention of that name — eye rolls that might be based solely on what the trash rags like to report about her personal life, or for the reason that, despite the monumental record sales, she's not everyone's cup of tea, musically. But please look beyond all that, and hear me when I tell you that, at only age 33, she is one sharp business woman who’s changing the music and film industries for the betterment of us all.
What do I mean?
Currently, Swift has made the powers that be in Hollywood very angry because she's doing something they don't like: holding onto the rights and residuals of her intellectual property.
We all know that Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was a blockbuster in ticket sales, and it appears that the film version of the tour, which is to be released throughout North America on Oct. 13, has already “broken AMC’s record for single-day advance revenue, with $26 million in the first 24 hours of ticket sales.”
But what the general public doesn't know, nor will they understand the impact of, is this: Taylor recently made an unusual deal that bypasses traditional studios, and instead releases her film directly to cinemas with AMC Theatres acting as distributor. This deal came about only after discussions with traditional distributors, including Universal Pictures, broke down. Details and specific numbers regarding said deal can be found in Puck, whom I quote above, but the gist is that Swift and her team have excluded Universal Pictures from the distribution of the Eras tour film, and announced her collaboration with AMC Theaters without, according to Billboard, “any of the studios getting a heads-up.”
Team Swift decided to independently finance and distribute the film, which will increase their earnings, allowing them to be the sole beneficiaries of the profits, along with AMC theaters, and through a secondary partner, several other theater chains, as well.
Not only is this a good move for Swift, but it will be a boon to AMC and the other cinemas involved, a boon they need, and that many will say they deserve. Cinemas have been floundering ever since streaming became popular, and when COVID hit, more nails were added to their coffin when studios took the opportunity to screen first-run blockbusters on streaming services at the same time they were released in theaters, screwing over not only the theater owners box office numbers, but many actors as well, who, not having been informed prior to this decision, suffered contractually.
What does this have to do with Swift?
Swift's deal cuts out the middleman — the distribution companies and studios who are known predators when it comes to the distribution contracts they offer filmmakers. Swift decided she didn’t need them to get her concert movie into theaters, and she was right. Naturally, the studios and distribution companies are furious about this, as it is unprecedented. Distribution companies are used to the majority of filmmakers relying on them and the traditional Hollywood studios to finance and distribute their films, and they’re also used to getting the lion’s share of the film profits for doing so.
According to Billboard, Taylor’s success at cutting them out, “sends a clear message from exhibitors to traditional studios that multiplexes can find programming without their help, potentially changing the dynamics of cinema distribution.”
Gee, ya think?
Let's review what’s happening here, shall we?
Studios are used to being able to strongarm artists. They’re used to doing business with filmmakers, writers, actors, artists, musicians, in a way that’s to their own advantage. The stonewalling going on, vis-à-vis the Writers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild strikes, is proof enough of that. But while we’re in the midst of that misery, Swift’s surprise volte-face is “Exhibit One” that studios and distribution companies are nothing without their creatives.
And she’s not the only fresh breeze wafting over the cesspool of greed that is Hollywood. What about Greta Gerwig? This 40-year-old powerhouse has, as we all darn well know, transitioned her career from acting and co-writing independent films to directing films from major studios, including her latest one. You know that pink one, starring Margot Robbie, which has taken the box office by storm, earning more than $1.38 billion worldwide, to become the highest grossing film in Warner Brothers' 100-year history, and the highest grossing film at the domestic box office, ever, from a female filmmaker.
Oh, and speaking of Margot Robbie (another 33-year-old, who the general public knows for being a pretty actress), guess what? That pretty face is one of four faces behind the powerhouse production company backing Gerwig's megahit film, LuckyChap Entertainment, which was created with the goal of making stories for and by women.
So, to recap: the traditional film studios, production companies, and film distributors, who have for eons suppressed the percentage of women directors and other behind-the-scenes female movers-and-shakers, so that they remain, to this very day, less than 15% of the total in the industry, are being road-rolled by three brave, bold “Barbies,” riding high in a pink C1 Corvette, and grinning all the way to the bank.
How does this help you, a talented individual who does not (as yet) have the resources at your disposal that they do? I’ll tell you. These bright young women are making money — big money — and that, for the superannuated sausage fest that is Hollywood will always be the bottom line. They’re making money by breaking the rules that old Hollywood set, rules with which we thought we had no choice but to comply.
It’s time to follow their lead. It’s time to not just be an artist, but an entrepreneur. I know that’s something many of us have trouble transitioning to, having been conditioned to believe “a real artist” is not in it for the money.
And in some ways, that's true. Art created for the sole purpose of making money is, as has been proven more than once, schlock. However, having control of our intellectual property isn't just about money. It's about autonomy, it's about not being pirated, it's about being able to explore the breadth of our talents and creativity, while being able to make choices in our careers that won't give us sleepless nights, and unpaid bills.
As hard as these strikes have been fiscally on the creatives involved, studios have also lost an estimated $2.1 billion thus far. These corporations need us more than we need them, and Swift, Gerwig, and Robbie are proving that.
Still have your doubts? Then, ask yourself: what would existence be without music, without film, without stories, without art?
"Get a 'real' job." We’ve all heard that, haven’t we? But nothing is more real, more vivid, more spiritual, than the arts. It separates humankind from every other sentient creature.
No one has the right to steal our art, our likenesses, nor filibuster us into working without reasonable contracts, without IP protection, without decent pay, while they make more money on what we create than anyone could spend in a lifetime.
There are other women in Hollywood fighting the good fight, too, as well as men, but it's these three most recent heroes — Greta, Margot, and Taylor — who give me hope for where Hollywood and its peripheral industries are going to go, whether willingly or shrieking in protest.
Stay strong. Persevere. And keep your eye on AMC stock. It just might go up.
Patricia V. Davis is a novelist, and the writer/producer of “Lyvia’s House,” a feature film shot in the Yuba-Sutter area.