For every screenwriter, writer, actor, musician, graphic artist, etc., who’s feeling demoralized right about now, due to the strikes, I’ve got some hope for you, in the form of — believe it, or not — Taylor Swift. 

I know there’ll be a few eye rolls at the mention of that name — eye rolls that might be based solely on what the trash rags like to report about her personal life, or for the reason that, despite the monumental record sales, she's not everyone's cup of tea, musically. But please look beyond all that, and hear me when I tell you that, at only age 33, she is one sharp business woman who’s changing the music and film industries for the betterment of us all. 

